The Most Outrageous Fashion Looks at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

There's fashion, and then there's fashun. On Wednesday evening, many celebrities opted for the latter as they brought that kind of style and je ne sais quoi to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
While a sea of celebrities dressed for the occasion, some took it to the next level with over-the-top ensembles that were just as flashy as the beaming camera lights. Most notably, Sofia Reyes shut down the red carpet with her black strapless gown, that featured massive ruffles at the hem, a sheer material and flower-adorned details.
In addition to the 23-year-old Mexican singer, Patrick Starrr rocked an equally striking outfit, one that was full of drama as he dazzled in a gold lamé gown with a matching turban. Jaws pretty much dropped, however, when Taylor Swiftgraced the red carpet with her wildly fierce RaisaVanessa design that was full of ruffles, lace and more. It is definitely one of her more audacious choices.
With so many attendees opting for classic, elegant designs, it's always fun to see the stars who push the style boundaries with their daring get-ups. Because if there's a time to go bold, it's at the Billboard Music Awards.
Bazzi
Bazzi skips the boring black and white tux and opts for a different approach. He rocks a white tee and jeans with a black bulletproof vest.
Taylor Swift
The "ME!" songstress dazzles on the red carpet with this ravishing RaisaVanessa design that's full of ruffles, lace and more. It's most certainly one of her more fearless fashion moments.
Sofia Reyes
The 23-year-old Mexican singer graces the red carpet with an over-the-top gown. From the voluminous ruffle hem to the sheer material and the flower-adorned details, Reyes pushes the boundaries at the star-studded show.
Patrick Starrr
The YouTube beauty guru brings the drama to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with his larger-than-life ensemble. Wearing a gold lamé gown with a matching turban, Patrick's 'fit complements his bold personality.
Poppy
The 24-year-old singer-songwriter adds a "pop" of edge to the red carpet with her black overly ruffled gown, which she pairs with leather gloves and a black belt.
Renee Bargh
The Australian entertainment reporter goes bold for the awards ceremony with this uniquely designed dress. The ruffled shoulder sleeve and Dalmation-like spots make this dress one-of-a-kind.
