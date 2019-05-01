The Most Outrageous Fashion Looks at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

There's fashion, and then there's fashun. On Wednesday evening, many celebrities opted for the latter as they brought that kind of style and je ne sais quoi to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

While a sea of celebrities dressed for the occasion, some took it to the next level with over-the-top ensembles that were just as flashy as the beaming camera lights. Most notably, Sofia Reyes shut down the red carpet with her black strapless gown, that featured massive ruffles at the hem, a sheer material and flower-adorned details.

In addition to the 23-year-old Mexican singer, Patrick Starrr rocked an equally striking outfit, one that was full of drama as he dazzled in a gold lamé gown with a matching turban. Jaws pretty much dropped, however, when Taylor Swiftgraced the red carpet with her wildly fierce RaisaVanessa design that was full of ruffles, lace and more. It is definitely one of her more audacious choices.

With so many attendees opting for classic, elegant designs, it's always fun to see the stars who push the style boundaries with their daring get-ups. Because if there's a time to go bold, it's at the Billboard Music Awards.