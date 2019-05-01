Ciara's Son Just Stole Our Hearts at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Ciara may not be nominated for anything at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, but she can certainly take home the accolade for the best plus-one at the show.

The "Level Up" singer brought her 4-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with rapper Future, as her date to the awards show and he looked like the epitome of cool. Future wore a matching Versace top and bottom and paired the look with some round sunglasses. Ciara stunned in a black Stéphane Rolland dress with a deep V and a thigh-high slit.

Ciara and Future arrived at the red carpet and she chatted with Jason Kennedy and Tanya Rad about her new music as well as her family.

The 33-year-old singer is one of the performers at the star-studded show tonight and she'll be debuting her new single "Thinking About You" live in front of the crowd.

"It's a lot of energy, good feelings and I want the crowd to have fun tonight," she said.