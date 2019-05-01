Taylor Swift Looks Like Royalty in Ruffled Mini-Dress at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

You can't spell awesome (and apparently the Billboard Music Awards), without "ME!"

Taylor Swift's fans are in for an evening chock full of puns, especially after last week's release of her and Brendon Urie's aptly titled new single. The pop star and Panic! at the Disco frontman will open the ceremony with a debut performance of the self-love anthem, marking the first time Swift has taken the stage since she wrapped her Reputation Stadium Tour several months ago.

For tonight's festivities, T. Swift stayed true her latest era's pastel theme by rocking a lavender mini-dress designed by RaisaVanessa.

The ruffled ensemble, which drew comparisons to Victorian-era royalty, retails for just over $2,700 and comes from the brand's "Butterfly Effect" collection. Perfectly fitting, especially given the larger-than-life butterfly mural Taylor had painted in her Nashville, Tenn. hometown before the release of "ME!"

As for Taylor's glam, she kept it equally as ethereal with a braided low bun and rosy makeup. She completed the look with a pair of strappy nude heels and star earrings.