Surprise! Jude Law Weds to Phillipa Coan in Top-Secret Ceremony

Jude Law is officially off the market!

Today, the actor and his bride, Phillipa Coan, appear to have wed in an intimate ceremony with their closest family and friends. For the special occasion, the 32-year-old bride wore a short, ruched cream dress, which she paired with a pair of nude pink heels and a white fascinator, according to photos obtained by The Sun. As for Jude, he sported a velvet blue suit with a white v-neck underneath and suede shoes of a lighter shade of blue that totally finished the look.

Their low-key gathering had pops of summer colors like red, purple and white, which were featured in the bouquet and Jude's boutonniere.