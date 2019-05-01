Billboard Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Clear your schedules pop culture fans. There's a party in Las Vegas that can't be missed.
It's finally time for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and music lovers are in for a jam-packed show full of special moments.
For starters, Taylor Swift and Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie will kick things off with their debut TV performance of "ME!"
Beloved artists like BTS, Madonna, Maluma and the Jonas Brothers will also take to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for special performances.
Oh, and did we mention The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson is returning as host and promising more than a few surprises? Buckle up, attendees!
But before the awards are handed out and the fun begins live on NBC, we have to talk about the fashion. We're capturing all the stars arriving on the red carpet and capturing their head-to-toe looks.
Keep checking our massive gallery above to see what your favorite celebs are wearing in Las Vegas tonight.