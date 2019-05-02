How Princess Charlotte Is Secretly Winning Everyone Over as the Sassiest Little Royal

For a while there, it seemed as though Prince George would have no competition in the cuteness department. With photos like these, how could anyone come close to matching the little towheaded tyke, third in line to the British throne?

And then we met Princess Charlotte.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly when Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter—their middle child now, thanks to last year's arrival of Prince Louis—began to steal the show, but steal it she did. Maybe it was the way she met an adoring public a mere 12 hours after arriving in the world on May 2 only four years ago. Or maybe it happened later, at the royal family's myriad public engagements where her burgeoning personality couldn't be contained. Maybe it doesn't even really matter when because it's happened—she's made the press fall for her, stolen our hearts, and given the unborn Baby Sussex, her cousin due any day now, quite a lot to live up to.