See What Happens When Becca Tobin Gets Her Butt Read By a "Rumpologist" on LADYGANG

Keeping up with the latest alternative healing trend is no easy feat, especially in SoCal.

"In Los Angeles, there are all types of different spiritual experiences," explains a bathrobe-clad Becca Tobin in this clip from Sunday's new LADYGANG. There's a few some of us have probably heard about before, like reiki, crystal healing and "veganism." (Becca's suggestion.) Others are a little more obscure.

In the video, for example, Jac Vanek accompanies Becca to an exceedingly bizarre session with a "rumpologist"—think palm reader, but for your behind—where her friend learns that butt cheeks, like hands or tarot cards, apparently have existential connotations too.