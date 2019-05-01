Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Are ''Fine Now'' and ''Would Never Split'' Over 50 Cent Drama

There's nothing rockin' this boat!

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are "fine now," according to a source. On Wednesday, many believed there was trouble in paradise between the couple after the 29-year-old star deleted her fiancé off of her Instagram page. Moreover, some speculated Kent and Emmett's relationship was rocky after the recent 50 Cent drama. Despite the rumors surrounding the pair, it seems it couldn't be further from the truth.

"They would never split over something like this," the insider told E! News. "Randall and Lala put the #fofty drama behind them and are moving on. They are done with it."

For those who weren't following, the Grammy winner put Kent and her film producer fiancé on blast after claiming he was owed $1 million from Emmett. In the midst of the drama, 50 Cent revealed apologetic texts from Randall, including the misspelling of his name, Fofty, which immediately became an online meme.