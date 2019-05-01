Adele Sharing a Meme of Herself Post-Breakup Is An Absolute Mood

We could have had it all...but we simply prefer one epic meme.

Nearly two weeks after news broke that Adele had split from her longtime love Simon Konecki, the "Someone Like You" singer seemingly broke her silence today by posting a meme of herself to Instagram, of course.

"When you catch yourself in your feelings then you remember who you are," the Brit, 30, wrote above two opposing images, one of herself crying and another of her displaying her usual cheeky confidence.

Despite ending their eight year romance, there's no bad blood between Adele and the 45-year-old, who share son Angelo, 6.