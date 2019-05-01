Adele Sharing a Meme of Herself Post-Breakup Is An Absolute Mood

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., May. 1, 2019 12:32 PM

ESC: Best Beauty, Adele

John Shearer/WireImage

We could have had it all...but we simply prefer one epic meme.

Nearly two weeks after news broke that Adele had split from her longtime love Simon Konecki, the "Someone Like You" singer seemingly broke her silence today by posting a meme of herself to Instagram, of course.

"When you catch yourself in your feelings then you remember who you are," the Brit, 30, wrote above two opposing images, one of herself crying and another of her displaying her usual cheeky confidence.

Despite ending their eight year romance, there's no bad blood between Adele and the 45-year-old, who share son Angelo, 6.

Photos

Adele & Simon Konecki: Romance Rewind

"They had a lot in common early on, but eventually they just grew apart," an insider previously told E! News. "She became a bigger and bigger star, and he was okay [with] being in the background, but as she got bigger and had massive tours and intense schedules, they just grew apart."

Now, she's enjoying her single status. In March, the superstar and pal Jennifer Lawrence had an epic girls' night out, where they hit up gay bars in NYC. A month earlier, she kicked back with Drake at an L.A. bowling alley. 

Hello Adele, indeed! 

