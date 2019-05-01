What Secrets Do These Game of Thrones Photos Reveal?

The long night is over for Game of Thrones, now the surviving members of the Winterfell alliance (and there are a lot of them, let's be real) are paying tribute to the dead.

In new photos from the fourth episode of Game of Thrones season eight–exact title to be revealed—Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and the rest of the surviving core group prepare to bury—burn—their dead.

There's one new photo of Cersei (Lena Headey) who seems up to some scheming, as per usual.