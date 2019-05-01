Real Housewives' Eva Marcille Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

There's another little one on the way for Eva Marcille

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is pregnant with her third child, the reality star's rep confirmed to E! News. The expectant mom revealed to People she is 17 weeks into the pregnancy, but did not disclose the baby's sex. The little one will be the second youngster for the America's Next Top Model alum and her husband, Michael Sterling, whom she wed last fall

The two welcomed son Michael, 1, just over a year ago in April 2018. The star is also mom to daughter Marley Rae from a previous relationship.

Photos

2019 Celebrity Babies

"It's amazing that God shared his most amazing superpower with us: the power to create and give life," Sterling told People. "I count it a great blessing to grow our family with the love of my life, Eva Marcille Sterling, and we look forward to welcoming another generation of hope into this world."

Eva further joked to the magazine, "Looks like little Michael Jr. is going from the baby to the middle child, and Marley will be the boss of them all!"

Congratulations to the soon-to-be family of five!

