Billboard Music Awards 2019: Find Out Where Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas and More Will Sit During the Show

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., May. 1, 2019 9:14 AM

Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas

Getty Images, FilmMagic

Let's be real: At an event—or, yes, an award show—who are you sitting next to can make or break how much fun you have.

Next to a sleepy partygoer? It's going to be a snooze. Lucked out and are next to Chrissy Teigen? Yes, you're in for a great time. So what's in store for the A-list guests at tonight's Billboard Music Awards? Well, we're giving you a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at not only where your favorite celebs—including Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas, BTS and more—will be, but also who they'll be next to.

And from the looks of it, we're in for a wild night!

Read

Billboard Music Awards 2019 Nominations: The Complete List

Before the stars hit the red carpet, take the stage and win big, scroll through to see where everyone will be posted up for music's hotly anticipated night

Cardi B, Offset, 2019 Billboard Awards, Seating Chart

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp

Cardi B, Offset & Khalid

We like it: Cardi, who is settled next to her husband and the "Young Dumb & Broke" singer, is nominated for 21 awards in 18 categories. 

Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie, 2019 Billboard Awards, Seating Chart

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp

Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie

Though they're not in the front row, there's no need to panic. The "ME!" collaborators—separated by their plus ones—will be sitting behind Halsey and next to Cobie Smulders and husband Taran Killam. Further down their row will be This Is Us' Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley

Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Hudson, Jonas Brothers, 2019 Billboard Awards, Seating Chart

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp

The Jonas Brothers

A family gathering! Nick, Kevin and Joe—and their loves Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner—will be placed in the fourth row, behind Jennifer Hudson, Paula Abdul and Cardi B among others. 

Article continues below

Maluma, Diplo, Mariah Carey, 2019 Billboard Awards, Seating Chart

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp

Maluma & Mariah Carey

Before performing onstage with Madonna, the Latin singer will take a seat in front of bandmates Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers. He's also taking over E!'s Instagram! The nearby "Fantasy" songstress will receive the Icon Award.

BTS, Ella Mai, DK Mustard, 2019 Billboard Awards, Seating Chart

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp

BTS, Ella Mai & DJ Mustard

K-Pop's hottest band—which consists of Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope—is nestled in front of Mai, who is nominated for seven awards, and her collaborator. 

Drake, Halsey, Chrissy Metz, 2019 Billboard Awards, Seating Chart

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp

Drake & Halsey

Though Cardi leads the pack with 22 nominations, Drake is not far behind with 17 opportunities to snag an award. He'll be front and center at the show with the "Bad at Love" singer and Julianne Hough close by. 

Article continues below

