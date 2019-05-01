Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Breaks His Silence on Allegedly Shooting Her Dog

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are speaking out following the death of her dog, Nugget.

On Tuesday, news emerged that the Teen Mom star's French bulldog passed away after allegedly being shot by Jenelle's husband, David. A source told E! News that David allegedly killed Nugget because "it snapped at" the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Ensley Eason.

"The horrific incident thankfully did not happen in front of the kids," the insider shared. "Jenelle has been distraught all day over it."

The Columbus County Sheriff's Department told Radar Online that they received a call on Tuesday, during which "it was relayed that the woman's husband had killed her dog."