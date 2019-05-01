From Tattoos to a Ferrari: Inside Kylie Jenner's Over-the-Top Birthday Bash for Travis Scott

ShotbyJuliann / SplashNews.com
When Kylie Jenner is the creative director of your birthday party, you're bound to have an epic time.
Such was the case for her famous beau, Travis Scott, for whom she threw a 28th birthday bash on Tuesday night. Of course, as is always the case when it comes to Kardashian-Jenner parties, the soirée was nothing short of spectacular.
Guests, including Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Kendall Jenner, entered the party through the mouth of a jumbo-sized inflatable Travis Scott head. After they reached the actual gathering, they stepped into a foggy area decorated like a gas station themed around the rapper, complete with Travis Scott paper towels, glass cleaner, motor oil and other items related to his Cactus Jack Nike collaboration.
Attendees could sip on slurpees and munch on candy and french fries. If they were feeling adventurous, guests also had the option of getting new body ink, like the birthday boy and his famous lady. Both Kylie and Travis sat for a new tattoo, though the designs were not revealed on social media.
Needless to say, no lavish detail was overlooked, down to the Travis Scott-labeled Ferrari that served as decoration inside the party. See for yourself in E!'s gallery below:
Instagram
Welcome to the Party
Travis may have recognized the entrance to his party.
Instagram
Fry Time
There's nothing like some french fries to snack on at a party.
Instagram
Tattoo Time
The guest of honor got some new ink at his bash.
Instagram
Sweet Smooch
Love was in the air at Travis' party!
Instagram
Let's Move
What would a gas station-themed party be without a car?
Instagram
From a Special Someone
For his birthday, Kylie gifted Travis a seriously special sports car.
ShotbyJuliann / SplashNews.com
Hi Everyone
Kylie addressed their guests on the mic.
ShotbyJuliann / SplashNews.com
Make a Wish
The soirée was complete with an over-the-top cake.
"It was way beyond [Kylie's] expectations and Travis was blown away," a source told E! News. "Travis and Kylie both had the best time. They were thrilled to see all of the creativity and personal details come to life."
The sourced added, "They are head over heels in love right now and obsessed with their family life with Stormi. Having Travis on tour wasn't easy, but now that they have been reunited, they are stronger than ever. Kylie shows her love by going big and going all out. She wanted Travis to know just how much she loves him. This was the ultimate birthday gift she could give to him. He will never forget it."
It was clear Jenner did not hold back her love for her man on his big day. She also gifted him a white Lamborghini, praised him on social media and vowed to celebrate even though she was feeling sick.
"Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling," she wrote to him on Instagram. "My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I'm so so proud of you. happy happy birthday."
Kylie concluded with a NSFW thought: "Let's f--k around and have another baby."