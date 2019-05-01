Alex Trebek Opens Up About Surges of "Deep, Deep Sadness" During Cancer Battle

Still, it has not been an easy battle. Though his oncologist says he is doing well, "I don't always feel it," the 78-year-old confessed. "I've had kidney stones, I've had ruptured discs, so I'm used to dealing with pain. But what I'm not used to dealing with is the surges that come on suddenly of deep, deep sadness and it brings tears to my eyes. I've discovered in this whole episode, ladies and gentlemen, that I'm a bit of a wuss. But I'm fighting through it."

And learning to accept the array emotions he's typically not used to experiencing. "Chemo affects people in different ways, and people have to understand that," he said. " There's nothing wrong with saying ‘Hey, I'm really depressed today and have no idea why. Why am I crying today?'"

Next week, he will undergo another chemo treatment—"I joke with the nurses and I'm there for an hour and a half while they inject all this stuff into me," he said—and then his doctors will elevate where everything stands. So far, his weight, blood count and platelets are steady and his cancer indicator numbers are beginning to lower, he revealed.