The Real Reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Unfollowed Prince William and Kate Middleton on Instagram

As the expectant pair explained in a new Instagram post, "May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the US and May 13-19 is Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK. To pay tribute to all of the incredible work people across the globe are doing in this space, we are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection—to not just hear each other, but to listen."

As a result, they are highlighting 16 accounts they've followed that are in some way related to mental health.

"We are all in this together," the couple assured. "We invite you to explore the extraordinary stories of strength, and the commitment to kindness as seen in the above accounts."