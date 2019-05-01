The Real Reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Unfollowed Prince William and Kate Middleton on Instagram

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 1, 2019 6:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images

No feud alert needed here!

It's no surprise that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have their own Instagram account these days, separate from the longtime KensingtonRoyal Instagram handle they had previously shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Back in April when the new account launched, the future mom and dad followed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as other family members, including Princess Eugenie

However, that's not the case today as the SussexRoyal account only follows 16 others and William and Kate's is not one of them. However, don't ring the royal alarms because there's quite the reasonable explanation for the sudden change. 

Photos

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

As the expectant pair explained in a new Instagram post, "May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the US and May 13-19 is Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK. To pay tribute to all of the incredible work people across the globe are doing in this space, we are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection—to not just hear each other, but to listen."

As a result, they are highlighting 16 accounts they've followed that are in some way related to mental health. 

"We are all in this together," the couple assured. "We invite you to explore the extraordinary stories of strength, and the commitment to kindness as seen in the above accounts."

Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

They further confirmed their strategy, noting, "Each month we will honor this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause. Please go to our homepage and click 'following' to see each of the select accounts and find out more about their work."

Meanwhile, William and Kate are also carrying on with their royal duties and doing their part in the realm of improving mental health. The Duchess of Cambridge, whom Queen Elizabeth II recently appointed to Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, stepped out on Wednesday to open the Kantor Center of Excellence in London, which brings researchers, practitioners and young people together to improve mental health services. 

All in a royal day's work!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Prince William , Royals , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chrissy Teigen, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Chrissy Teigen Is Teaming Up With Hulu for a New Cooking Show

Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek Opens Up About Surges of "Deep, Deep Sadness" During Cancer Battle

Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield, 2014 MET Gala

8 Met Gala Couples We Wish Were Still Together

Harry Styles, 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

See Harry Styles' Most Daring Looks Over the Years

Kelly Clarkson, 2019 Billboard Music Awards Portrait

Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Carrie Underwood

Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes and More Must-See Summer Concerts

Rihanna, Met Gala

From Puff Sleeves to Papal: Revisit Rihanna's Unforgettable Met Gala Looks Through the Years

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.