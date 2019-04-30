The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun and Joana Pak Welcome Baby No. 2

Instagram
It's a party of four!
On Tuesday, The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun and his longtime love Joana Pak welcomed a precious baby girl. While not many details are known, like what the little one's name is and what day she was born, Pak shared the exciting news on her Instagram Stories.
The 32-year-old photographer captured a sweet picture of her and her daughter, who was nestled on her chest in the hospital bed. Following the post, Pak snapped another photo of her baby girl laying down in a white onesie and a striped pink and blue beanie. The newborn was catching zzz's in both images.
As for Yeun, he's keeping the baby news to himself. The 35-year-old actor has yet to announce the birth of his daughter with his 3.5 million Instagram followers. But considering the couple is known for being extremely private, it makes sense they're holding off on sharing every detail.
Last December, Pak announced she was pregnant with baby no. 2. The 32-year-old photographer showed off her baby bump in a selfie and captioned her post with a several emojis that included their family tree.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
This is the couple's second child together and their first daughter. That's right, the pair's little bundle of joy has a big brother!
The two welcomed a son, Jude Malcolm Yeun, back in 2017 on St. Patrick's Day. They tied the knot in 2016, about two months after the premiere of The Walking Dead season where Yeun's character died.
He played Glenn Rhee since the TV show's debut in 2010 and has since starred in other notable films and series', including Sorry to Bother You, Voltron and more. His latest project, however, is highly anticipated because he's featured in the newly rebooted series, The Twilight Zone, which airs on May 2.
Congrats to the couple on the new addition to their family!