Solving the Royal Baby Name Puzzle: What Works, What Doesn't and Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have More Choices

Meanwhile, with all those first and middle names, no one is exactly missing a last name, but there is a reason why the titled royal family doesn't generally use them.

The British royals have had a last name since 1917, when King George V decided to change their house name from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to Windsor, and also deemed Windsor his family's surname. When the future Queen Elizabeth II married Prince Philip, their family's optional last name became Mountbatten-Windsor, and has been there for the using for their male-line descendants ever since.

The reason they don't usually use it, basically, is that none of them have to present a last name for means of identification. The surname didn't see much use at all until Edward and Sophie's kids were born in 2003 and 2007; not given the moniker of his or her royal highness, Lady Louise and Viscount Severn James have the surname as part of their legal full names, and they usually shorten it to Windsor.

Occasional surnames also vary by territorial designation: the Prince of Wales' sons, for instance, went by the more "relatable" William Wales and Harry Wales during their military service. And that's why Harry and Meghan's little one, the child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has been casually designated Baby Sussex while we wait to see which direction his or her parents take.

They don't have to get the queen's approval per se, though she'd surely communicate some displeasure if their choice really went off the rails for her—but it won't. Because though they'll have considerably more leeway than William and Kate did when coming up with (all those) names for their kids, Harry and Meghan do know that the queen signs off before the name is revealed to the public. Why make it awkward, for her or for them?