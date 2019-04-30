Was Game of Thrones' "The Long Night" too dark to see?

Game of Thrones' big battle against the Army of the Dead went down on Sunday, and at the very least, you probably heard it.

You might not have been able to see it if you were one of many, many people on Sunday who complained about how very dark the screen was. We ourselves complained, and felt like we missed a whole lot due to the fact that we actually couldn't see. Even the stills released after the episode were incredibly dark, and the darkness seemed like most fans' main concern, just after Arya killing the Night King and the surprisingly small casualty count.

Wired did us all a favor and asked the cinematographer about the darkness problem, only he doesn't agree about what the actual problem was.