Is There Trouble in Paradise for Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent and Fiancé Randall Emmett?

Is trouble brewing for Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett?

On Tuesday, fans of the Bravo series noticed the 29-year-old beauty mogul deleted photos of her and her "man," as she refers to him on the show. It seems Kent is currently on a deleting spree, because she only has one image (as of now) of her and Randall and it dates back to Dec. 16, 2018. The picture remaining is of the two looking lovingly at each other at their engagement party.

"I told him last night, if we get caught up in the celebration with our beautiful friends and family, just glance at me from across the room, and we will remember it's just you and me," she captioned her post. "Last night was so full of love."

Photos of their engagement news have also been wiped from her social media page, which she announced on Instagram last September.