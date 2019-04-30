Oprah Winfrey Reveals One Thing Prince Harry Does That's Totally Relatable

Just because Prince Harry is a royal, that doesn't mean he can shirk some of his more mundane day-to-day duties. Although, to be fair, there's nothing mundane about teaming up with Oprah Winfrey on a new Apple docuseries about mental health that's set to launch in 2020.

Oprah was honored at The Hollywood Reporter's inaugural Empowerment in Entertainment Gala on Tuesday and talked to E! News a bit about her partnership with the Duke of Sussex.

"We're excited to be exploring it together. He's a true partner," she told E! News' Melanie Bromley.

Being a "true partner" means communicating on a regular basis and it turns out that Prince Harry is happy to oblige. Not even awaiting his royal baby with Meghan Marklewill stop the 34-year-old from getting back to Oprah and collaborating on their project. As it turns out, Oprah and Meghan are friends (she was at the royal wedding!) and Oprah also believes that the Duchess of Sussex is "being portrayed unfairly."

When asked if Prince Harry is a decent communicator and hits "reply" on his royal email account, Oprah confirmed, "Yes, he does answer emails."

Especially when they're from Oprah!