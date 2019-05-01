Why The Act's Calum Worthy Can't Get Nick Godejohn Off His Mind

While shooting, Worthy said he made an effort to stay in character during short breaks on set, but when it came time to shake Nick for a bit, his costar Joey King helped him.

"At night, the only thing that would help me was looking at pictures of him from before the crime. There are only a few pictures that we had from before he met Gypsy. I would look at those and remember that he had a lot of life that he lived before the actual events took place and that kind of made me feel like I was doing it for Nick, that I was putting in all the work to make sure I was doing his story justice," he said. "And to shake it, I would just try to zone out. Sometimes Joey would show me funny memes after we wrapped. Anything you do, watching TV shows and that stuff, but I would mostly try and stay in that zone."