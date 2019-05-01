What to Buy This May Based on Your Horoscope

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We love a new month almost as much as we love our monthly horoscopes.

If you think about it, every first of the month is really a fresh opportunity to start a new and be your best self. Like the sound of that? Yeah we do too and, lucky for us all, May is a month embracing where you are, according to our resident spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield.

So what can you do for yourself this month? Well, we'd all do well to take some time for ourselves to recognize what it is we need. And what exactly do you need, you ask? Keep scrolling, we get specific!