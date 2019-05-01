What to Buy This May Based on Your Horoscope

We love a new month almost as much as we love our monthly horoscopes.

If you think about it, every first of the month is really a fresh opportunity to start a new and be your best self. Like the sound of that? Yeah we do too and, lucky for us all, May is a month embracing where you are, according to our resident spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield

So what can you do for yourself this month? Well, we'd all do well to take some time for ourselves to recognize what it is we need. And what exactly do you need, you ask? Keep scrolling, we get specific! 

E-Comm: May Horoscopes, Taurus

Taurus

Be prepared for opportunities dressed up as loss, dear steady bull. Add an eternity ring or pendant to remember that nothing good is every truly gone. It merely returns in a new form that you help bring about.

SHOP NOW: Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Mia Mini Eternity Ring, $188 $141 at Shopbop

E-Comm: May Horoscopes, Gemini

Gemini

Balance is your watchword this month, Gemini. Add a good luck charm, like a clover necklace, to remind youself that what you wish for is already on its way to you. It increases your patience while you believe that dreams do come true.

SHOP NOW: Four Leaf Clover Sterling Silver Necklace, $36 at Amazon

E-Comm: May Horoscopes, Cancer

Cancer

Say it with love this May, and what better way to do it than with flowers? Seriously, go for a floral print and you can't go wrong. Those beautiful bouquets help you stay light hearted and loving while you play your way through the month.

SHOP NOW: Floral-Print Maxi Dress, $32 at Forever21

E-Comm: May Horoscopes, Leo

Leo

It's a busy May for you, proud Lion, and you need a team to help you get it all done. Try adding a chain belt or cuff to remind everyone you are only as strong as your weakest link.

SHOP NOW: Shashi Chain Cuff Bracelet, $40 at Shopbop

E-Comm: May Horoscopes, Virgo

Virgo

Life is a spinning wheel for you this month and change is everywhere you turn. If the view distresses you, put on something nautical-inspired as your beacon to help keep you balanced and steer you in the right direction with ease.

SHOP NOW: Lauren Ralph Lauren Zip-Front Hoodie Lounge Dress, $64 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: May Horoscopes, Libra

Libra

Dear Libra, it's time to let go and walk away from what no longer serves you this May. No, make that dance away. To create a happier ending that leads to a sparkling new beginning, put some beautiful high heels on and quick-step to the music of life these next few weeks.

SHOP NOW: Steve Madden Vala Heel, $90 at Revolve

E-Comm: May Horoscopes, Scorpio

Scorpio

Your heart fills up with love and devotion this May, mystic Scorpio. So go on, add a big beautiful mug to drink out of each morning as proof that your cup of life really can runneth over.

SHOP NOW: BigMouth Inc. Gigantic Mug, $20 at Amazon

E-Comm: May Horoscopes, Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Leaps of faith are in your future this month, dear Archer. To make those leaps in style, get your fitness fashion on with sports wear in bold colors so no one can miss your athletic jump ahead.

SHOP NOW: Nike Sportswear Transparent Jacket, $110 at Revolve

E-Comm: May Horoscopes, Capricorn

Capricorn

May is a break in the transformation highway you've been traveling these many past months. Time to dress for a vacation, or staycation, with a flirty fun sundress that says you've earned some time off for good behavior.

SHOP NOW: Lovers + Friends Trey Mini Dress, $158 at Revolve

E-Comm: May Horoscopes, Aquarius

Aquarius

It's no secret you delight in being the square peg in a round world, but this month you feel the need to standout even more than usual. To do it wisely, grab a structured suitcase-like purse that really makes a statement with style (while doing double duty to keep you organized).

SHOP NOW: Sam Edelman Calla Hard Case Shoulder Bag, $169 $80 at Nordstrom Rack

 

E-Comm: May Horoscopes, Pisces

Pisces

Time to swim out of the cloudy emotional seas you've been swimming in, dear water baby, and stand on your own two lovely feet.  Our advice: Get an at-home pedicure set to pretty up those lovely toes so you feel beautiful standing tall.

SHOP NOW: Tweezerman Mini Nail Rescue Kit, $22 at Sephora

E-Comm: May Horoscopes, Aries

Aries

Brave ram, this month is all about cutting a new pathway free of old and unnecessary restrictions. Make a bold statement with a with bold cutout bodysuit that will let the real you shine through!

SHOP NOW: H:ours Atalaya Bodysuit, $98 at Revolve

