See the Miss USA 2019 Contestants Model Their Evening Gowns

Miss USA 2019 is here!
Talented women from all 50 states and the District of Columbia have headed to the Grand Theatre at the Grand Casino Resort in Reno, Nevada in the hopes of winning the coveted crown and becoming last year's winner Sarah Rose Summers' successor.
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey once again return as hosts and Nick will also be one of the performers at the show. The Masked Singer winner T-Pain will also grace the stage with a musical performance, although he likely won't be in a monster costume.
There will also be eight women comprising the judge panel, including 2017 Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters as well as other business owners and entrepreneurs.
Miss USA 2019 competitions airs on FOX on May 2, but the preliminary competition is already underway.
Both Vanessa and Nick told E! News in an interview that they thought hosting together was "easy" and "a lot of fun.'
Miss USA was their first time hosting anything together and the former boy band member likened it to a "trial run."
"It was a natural chemistry that you have as a married couple. There are things that are understood," he said.
The Miss Teen USA 1998 winner chimed in, "I knew that if I missed a line or stumbled, I knew that he had my back."
In honor of Miss USA 2019 beginning, take a look at the photos below to see the women compete in the evening gown portion of the competition.
Miss Alabama
Hannah McMurphy
Hannah McMurphy
Miss Alaska
JoEllen Walters
JoEllen Walters
Miss Arizona
Savannah Wix
Savannah Wix
Miss Arkansas
Savannah Skidmore
Savannah Skidmore
Miss California
Erica Dann
Erica Dann
Miss Colorado
Madison Dorenkamp
Madison Dorenkamp
Miss Connecticut
Acacia Courtney
Acacia Courtney
Miss Delaware
Jolisa Copeman
Jolisa Copeman
Patrick Prather
Cordelia Cranshaw
Cordelia Cranshaw
Miss Florida
Nicolette Jennings
Nicolette Jennings
Miss Georgia
Katerina Rozmajzl
Katerina Rozmajzl
Miss Hawaii
Lacie Choy
Lacie Choy
Miss Idaho
Shelby Brown
Shelby Brown
Miss Illinois
Alexandra Plotz
Alexandra Plotz
Miss Indiana
Tate Fritchley
Tate Fritchley
Miss Iowa
Baylee Drezek
Baylee Drezek
Miss Kansas
Alyssa Klinzing
Alyssa Klinzing
Miss Kentucky
Jordan Weiter
Jordan Weiter
Miss Louisiana
Victoria Paul
Victoria Paul
Miss Maine
Lexie Elston
Lexie Elston
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Maryland
Mariela Pepin
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Massachusetts
Kelly O'Grady
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Michigan
Alyse Madej
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Minnesota
Cat Stanley
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Mississippi
Madeleine Overby
Patrick Prather
Miss Missouri
Miriah Jo Ludtke
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Montana
Grace Zitzer
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Nebraska
Lex Najarian
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Nevada
Tianna Tuamoheloa
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss New Hampshire
Alexis Chinn
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss New Jersey
Manya Saaraswat
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss New Mexico
Alejandra Gonzalez
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss New York
Florinda Kajtazi
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss North Carolina
Cheslie Kryst
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss North Dakota
Samantha Redding
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Ohio
Alice Magoto
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Oklahoma
Triana Browne
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Oregon
Natalie Tonneson
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Pennsylvania
Kailyn Marie Perez
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Rhode Island
Nicole Pallozzi
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss South Carolina
MaKenzie Divina
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss South Dakota
Abigail Merschman
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Tennessee
Savana Hodge
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Texas
Alayah Benavidez
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Utah
Amanda Renée Giroux
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Vermont
Bethany Garrow
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Virginia
Courtney Lynne Smits
Patrick Prather/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Washington
Evelyn Clark
