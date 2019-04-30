Empire Renewed For Season 6 With No Current Plans for Jussie Smollett to Return

Empire will be back for a sixth season on Fox, but it sounds like Jussie Smollett will likely not be back with it.

Smollett was written out of the final two episodes of the fifth season after being accused of faking the attack he claimed happened to him back in January in Chicago. Charges were dropped by the city of Chicago, but both his future with the show and the show's future had been in question, and fellow cast members including Taraji P. Henson wrote an open letter to Fox asking for Smollett to be brought back.

Now, with news that the show itself will return for season six, Fox has issued a statement to E! News confirming there are currently no plans for Smollett's return.

"By mutual agreement, the studio has negotiated an extension to Jussie Smollett's option for season six, but at this time there are no plans for the character of Jamal to return to Empire," the network said.