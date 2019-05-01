Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Wed., May. 1, 2019

Kelly Clarkson, 2019 Billboard Music Awards Portrait

You thought awards season was over? Think again!

Just days after the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, top artists once again gather together in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Arena for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The show this year features all-star performances by a slew of talented musicians, including the Jonas Brothers, Madonna, Ariana Grande, Ciara, BTS with Halsey and more. Plus, Taylor Swift will be performing her new song "ME!" with Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie. The awards show marks the first time Swift is singing the record-breaking "ME!" in front of a live audience, and it's sure to be a show-stopper.

Kelly Clarkson takes the stage as the host of the show for the second year in a row.

Clarkson told E! News in February upon the announcement, "We're turning it up a notch this year and I can't wait to celebrate all of my fellow amazing artists for another unforgettable night of live music."

Unfortunately, two artists we won't see tonight are Sam Smith and Normani. Smith recently canceled some of his upcoming tour dates as ordered by his doctors.

Normani was supposed to perform alongside the "Stay With Me" singer and she said the news "truly disappoints" her and that she is "heartbroken."

The list of presenters is just as impressive as the performers. Sophie Turner, Olivia Wilde, Terry Crews, Eva Longoria, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Cobie Smulders, Sara Foster, Erin Foster and many more stars will take the stage to hand out awards.

With this many talented musicians packed into one room, there's sure to be plenty of jaw-dropping moments that we don't see on TV. E! News has got you covered so you know what's happening when the cameras are rolling and when they aren't.

Stay tuned!

