How Much Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gal Gadot and More Stars Make for a Movie

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 2:02 PM

Leonardo DiCaprio

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

These stars are bringing in the big bucks. 

While it's certainly no secret that Hollywood's biggest names tend to rake in checks equivalent to their megawatt star power, a new Variety report is revealing just how many zeros are on A-listers checks as of late. 

According to the magazine's newly published report on celebrity salaries, Margot RobbieLeonardo DiCaprioGal Gadot and Brad Pitt are all reportedly raking in upwards of $10 million for their upcoming projects, among them Birds of PreyWonder Woman 1984 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Robbie is also a producer on Prey

Jessica Chastainis at the bottom of the list, reportedly garnering $2.5 million for her upcoming role in It: Chapter 2, according to Variety

Will Smith is apparently getting $17 million for the Bad Boys sequel, Bad Boys for Life while Emily Blunt, who will also reprise her role in A Quiet Place 2, is reportedly earning $12 to $13 million. 

Curiously, Idris Elbais purportedly making $8 million for Hobbs & Shaw while his co-star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will earn more than double that at $20 million. 

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Paramount Pictures

Meanwhile, it is Ryan Reynolds who sits at the top of Variety's salary chart, reportedly earning $27 million for Netflix's upcoming action movie, Six Underground, which he is also producing. 

Needless to say, Hollywood is still quite the expensive place. 

See Variety's full list here

