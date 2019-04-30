Here's Why Pete Davidson Really Walked Out of His Comedy Show

Pete Davidson is setting the record straight about his latest comedy show.

On Monday night, the Saturday Night Live star was set to perform in Bridgeport, Connecticut at the Stress Factory Comedy Club.

But shortly before his time on stage, Pete decided to leave the venue. So what's the deal?

"Hey guys in Connecticut, I'm sorry that we had to leave the show before I got to go on. The owner Vinnie Brand disrespected me and did something I told him not to do. And I can't perform under those circumstances," he shared with his followers on Instagram Stories. "However everybody who got tickets to that show, I am doing a free show for you guys."

Pete added, "We'll figure out where it's going to be in the next week. And we'll get it all sorted out. Sorry again this is not your fault."