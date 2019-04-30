Inside Justin and Hailey Bieber's Top-Secret Getaway to Paradise

One of Hollywood's hottest couples has two tickets to paradise!

While Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber may be one of pop culture's most talked about couples, the pair was able to sneak away and enjoy a romantic getaway to Baker's Bay near the Bahamas this past weekend.

"They spent most of their time at the club house hanging out at the pool and mingling with friends," a source shared with E! News. "They also sat on the beach and had long talks. They watched the sunset and had alone time just the two of them."

Pretty romantic, right?

"They had serious talks, but also were laughing and having fun a lot," our source added.