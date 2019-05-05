Set Fire to the Rain & Celebrate Adele's Birthday By Voting for Her Best Song Ever

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Sun., May. 5, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Adele

Instagram

Send our love to your new lover...and Adele, because today is her birthday!

The British singer, and all around musical genius, turns 31 years old today and we are so happy that we now have a big reason to celebrate the star.

Plus, we will now be listening to Adele's hits on repeat all day long and no one can say anything about it, because we all bow down to the English songwriter.

Beginning with her debut record 19 and continuing with both 21 and 25, Adele has proven that she has the voice of an angel and can sing the songs our heart wants to let out but doesn't know how to.

No matter what other things you love about the birthday girl, like her obsession with the Spice Girls or Beyoncé, her sweet friendship with Jennifer Lawrence, or her ability to pull off the most outrageous Halloween costumes, it's safe to say that the best thing about the Grammy-winning artist is her music.

Read

Adele Channels June Carter Cash: See the Crazy Transformation & All of Her Other Wild Costumes

The "Hello" singer is a legend and she's only in her early 30s. Imagine what she can do over the next few decades...the possibilities are endless!

As we wait with baited breath for news of Adele's next album—fingers crossed it's called 31 and will come out this year—we're reliving some of her greatest hits of all time below.

Even though one could argue that every track from her three albums are hits, we've chosen the best of the best from each record for you to vote on in honor of the singer's birthday.

Let us know once and for all which Adele track is her best and join us in wishing the "Chasing Pavements" singer a very happy birthday from across the pond!

Adele Song Poll
Which Adele tune do you love most?
3.5%
2.0%
5.9%
18.0%
2.7%
1.6%
9.4%
20.7%
0.8%
10.9%
5.9%
10.2%
2.0%
1.6%
5.1%
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Adele , Top Stories , Music , Apple News , Birthdays

Trending Stories

Latest News
Adam Sandler, Chris Farley, Song, SNL

Adam Sandler Performed His Chris Farley Tribute Song on SNL and Everyone Was in Tears

Adele, Simon Konecki, 2012 Grammys

Inside Adele's Fiercely Private but Epically Dramatic Relationship History

Met Gala, General view

9 Met Gala Mysteries That Still Have Us Guessing

Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Prince William

Why Kate Middleton Just Might Be the Secret Weapon Behind Prince William Repairing His Relationship With Prince Harry

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli

Family Strife, Severed Relationships and an Uncertain Future: How Life Has Totally Changed for Lori Loughlin

Blake Lively, 2010, 2018, MET Gala

See Blake Lively's Most Iconic Met Gala Looks Over the Years

Olivia Jade Giannulli, Jackson Guthy

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli Buys New Furniture After Moving Out of Family's Home

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.