Palace Shuts Down Rumors It Leaked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby Names

Has the royal baby name already been revealed? Not so fast!

While the wait continues for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child, suspicions arose over a possible leak of the little one's name. According to reports, some fans discovered if you search the Royal Family's website homepage and add suspected baby names like "/prince-arthur," "/prince-alexander" or "/prince-james," the url directs back to the site's main page, suggesting there are pages set up but not live yet.

However, if you try it with another name like "/princess-grace," it brings up a "Page not found" error. Of course, if you use a name of an existing royal, it redirects to their designated page, like the one for Prince George.

Apparently, some thought they had narrowed down the baby name search, but according to the palace, it just isn't so.