Palace Shuts Down Rumors It Leaked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby Names

  By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 7:01 AM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

REX/Shutterstock

Has the royal baby name already been revealed? Not so fast!

While the wait continues for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child, suspicions arose over a possible leak of the little one's name. According to reports, some fans discovered if you search the Royal Family's website homepage and add suspected baby names like "/prince-arthur," "/prince-alexander" or "/prince-james," the url directs back to the site's main page, suggesting there are pages set up but not live yet.

However, if you try it with another name like "/princess-grace," it brings up a "Page not found" error. Of course, if you use a name of an existing royal, it redirects to their designated page, like the one for Prince George

Apparently, some thought they had narrowed down the baby name search, but according to the palace, it just isn't so. 

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

"A large number of search term redirects were set up some time ago on royal.uk," Buckingham Palace told E! News in a statement. "This was in order to improve user experience."

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Dior Dress, Morocco, Royal Baby

Yui Mok/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Royal enthusiasts have been down a similar road before ahead of Prince Louis' birth. As Yahoo! UK recalled, there was speculation that Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child was going to be a boy named Albert based on a similar website search glitch.  

However, as we all well know now, that turned out not to be the case as the little one was ultimately named Louis Arthur Charles. 

With the rumor mill continuing to churn, we'll just have to wait for Harry and Meghan to set the record straight themselves when the time comes.  

