Jake Owen and Erica Hartlein Welcome a Baby Girl

Denise Truscello/ACMA2018/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 5:54 AM
Monday was a day of gold for Jake Owen.
The country crooner and his girlfriend Erica Hartlein have officially welcomed their first child together, the star sweetly confirmed on Twitter with a nod to fellow country star, Willie Nelson.
"It's a Willie great day!! Well Happy Birthday to @WillieNelson born on this day April 29th, 1933," the performer tweeted. "Also, happy birthday to my little beautiful daughter, Paris Hartley Owen born today April 29th, 2019. #GodIsGreat."
The couple initially revealed they were expecting their first little one back in November 2018 during ABC's I'm Coming Home special. Days later, Owen made another announcement during an iHeartCountry LIVE concert. "I'm good at making girls," Jake joked to the crowd, confirming they had a little lady on the way.
The singer is also dad to daughter Olive Pearl with ex-wife Lacey Buchanan.
Congratulations to the happy mom and dad!
