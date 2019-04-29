Shadowhunters Has a Wedding to Plan in Series Finale Trailer

Freeform
by Lauren Piester | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 7:09 PM
Freeform
Wedding bells are ringing on Shadowhunters, because #Malec just got engaged, y'all.
Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) proposed to Alec (Matthew Daddario) in tonight's episode of the Freeform drama (and Alec proposed back), and now in the series finale trailer, Alec is determined to get some things done because he's got a wedding to plan.
Specifically he's got to get Magnus back after he headed to Edom to close the rift to stop the demons, and there's a danger of him not making it back for that wedding.
"Magnus sacrificed everything to save us," Alec says in the trailer. "And I'm going to get him back."
The trailer, which you can see below, shows some lessons learned, some determined Shadowhunters, and a final battle against that pesky Jonathan (Will Tudor) who's more powerful than ever. There's no hint of a wedding in the promo, but it would be pretty cruel to dangle that in front of us and then rip it away at the last second, right? That would be so rude. (We'd also like to see some cake tasting and maybe some tux fittings as well, thanks.)
Malec is currently also fighting for their lives in the final four of our TV's Top Couple poll, so be sure to vote for them there!
Shadowhunters' two and a half hour finale airs next Monday at 8 p.m. on Freeform.
Andy Cohen Is Forced to Physically Separate Jax and James in Dramatic Vanderpump Rules Reunion Trailer
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?