Blake Shelton Jokes He's ''Proof'' That Anyone Can Become Sexiest Man Alive

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 6:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Blake Shelton is revealing why he should be an inspiration to anyone who thinks they are "odd-looking."

At the premiere for his upcoming animated film, UglyDolls, the country singer gives his take on the uplifting theme of the movie. The comedy, which centers on a group of misfit toys, is a tale about acceptance and positivity, regardless of appearance. And, believe it or not, the Voice coach says he can totally relate to the message of the film. "I am proof that you can be odd-looking and still be accepted, and make the most out of it," he jokes. "Look at this chin, this chin and this chin, and then tell yourself I was the Sexiest Man Alive."

He adds, "I am proof that you can do it."

Photos

People's Sexiest Man Alive Through the Years

Double-chins aside, the singer seems to be happy to take part in UglyDolls, alongside his co-worker Kelly Clarkson. Plus, being a character in the movie means he got to enjoy a night out with Gwen Stefani and her sons at the premiere. The "God's Country" singer shares, "There was no way we weren't making a family day out of this thing."

The two singers posed on the red carpet with Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10 and Apollo, 5, who were visibly excited to attend the movie premiere.

Fans of the country artist can see Blake lend his vocal talents when UglyDolls premieres on May 3. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Blake Shelton , Interviews , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nichole Gustafson, Giacomo Gianniotti

Grey's Anatomy Actor Giacomo Gianniotti Marries His Longtime Love in Italy

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Channels "Pink Power Ranger" in Body-Hugging Suit—See More of Her Glamorous Fittings

Shadowhunters

Shadowhunters Has a Wedding to Plan in Series Finale Trailer

Pink, Brit Awards 2019

Pink Opens Up About Having a Miscarriage When She Was Only 17

Jamie Otis, Doug Hehner

Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Hopes She'll ''Be Pregnant Again Soon''

Pop Culture Showdown, Taylor Swift ME!, Game of Thrones, Avengers Endgame

Game of Thrones vs. Avengers: Endgame vs. Taylor Swift: Who Won Pop Culture Thunderdome?

Michael Caussin, Jana Kramer, Danny Amendola, Olivia Culpo

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Sound Off on Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola's Messy Split

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.