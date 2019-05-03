See All of Kim Kardashian's Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Looks

Oh My Donatella!

If there is one thing everyone's talking about in the coming days, it's what Kim Kardashian will possibly be wearing to the 2019 Met Gala.

The theme this year is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," which means the red carpet will be filled with excess and extravagance—think Gucci's latest campaigns or Marie Antoinette. And with the Kardashians expected to lead the pack of celebs on the carpet, one can only assume what outfit Kim will chose that will have Twitter talking all night long.

But, the future-lawyer is no stranger to unique style choices—remember her 2013 Met Gala floral pattern look from Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci? Needless to say, that look has since gone down in pop culture history.

Last year, Kim stunned in a gold Versace dress, then turned heads again as she headed to the after parties in a look inspired by bondage.