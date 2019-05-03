See All of Kim Kardashian's Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Looks

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Fri., May. 3, 2019 3:00 AM
Oh My Donatella!
If there is one thing everyone's talking about in the coming days, it's what Kim Kardashian will possibly be wearing to the 2019 Met Gala.
The theme this year is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," which means the red carpet will be filled with excess and extravagance—think Gucci's latest campaigns or Marie Antoinette. And with the Kardashians expected to lead the pack of celebs on the carpet, one can only assume what outfit Kim will chose that will have Twitter talking all night long.
But, the future-lawyer is no stranger to unique style choices—remember her 2013 Met Gala floral pattern look from Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci? Needless to say, that look has since gone down in pop culture history.
Last year, Kim stunned in a gold Versace dress, then turned heads again as she headed to the after parties in a look inspired by bondage.
And with fashion's biggest night just around the corner, chances are Kim's look isn't final just yet.
"We had gone through sketch after sketch, perfecting it. They took my measurements, but inside I was freaking out a little bit. Was it going to fit? I had lost six or seven pounds in the last two weeks, doing a cleanse, and so I really wanted to make sure that it fit me," Kim recalled to Vanity Fair about her 2018 fitting that happened just one day before the event. "So I was freaking out a little bit, and then it just fit me like a glove—like, it was perfection. It was so good."
With suspense building, check out our gallery below to see all of the rest of Kim's iconic Met Gala looks.
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
The mogul dazzled in this gold look, while nailing the year's "Heavenly Bodies" theme.
BACKGRID
Inspired by the theme, the E! star stepped out in this bondage look as she headed to an afterparty in New York City.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star arrived to the Met Gala sans her hubby in a minimal white gown just a few months after her robbery in Paris.
Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
"I thought Balmain was the perfect choice for me and Kanye, especially," Kim says. "I think Kanye's look is a little bit more downplayed with the denim mixed with all the Balmain bling."
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
"I wanted a silver theme," Kim says. "I kind of thought everyone was going to go with that, but I still really wanted to do it...I just wanted to go for it and be a bling-y, sexy robot." The gala's theme was "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology."
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
"The beading is just SO beautiful," Kim says.
Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
"My custom Roberto Cavalli gown is one of my fave dresses ever," Kim says. "It was the first dress creative director Peter Dundas designed for Cavalli." The gala's theme was "China: Through The Looking Glass."
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
"My dress was originally made of this amazing leather with metallic detailing," Kim says, "but we decided at the last minute to redo it in blue satin."
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
"Working with Alber Elbaz for my custom gown in 2014 was such a pleasure," Kim says of her Lanvin look. The gala's theme was "Charles James: Beyond Fashion."
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
"I thought it was so cool," Kim says of the look. "It got a lot of criticism and I didn't care because I really loved it."
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
In one of her most iconic looks, the star made headlines after she wore this floral printed dress with matching gloves.
See you at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday night, Kim!
