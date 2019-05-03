See All of Kim Kardashian's Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Looks

  • By
    &

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Fri., May. 3, 2019 3:00 AM

Oh My Donatella!

If there is one thing everyone's talking about in the coming days, it's what Kim Kardashian will possibly be wearing to the 2019 Met Gala.

The theme this year is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," which means the red carpet will be filled with excess and extravagance—think Gucci's latest campaigns or Marie Antoinette. And with the Kardashians expected to lead the pack of celebs on the carpet, one can only assume what outfit Kim will chose that will have Twitter talking all night long.  

But, the future-lawyer is no stranger to unique style choices—remember her 2013 Met Gala floral pattern look from Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci? Needless to say, that look has since gone down in pop culture history. 

Last year, Kim stunned in a gold Versace dress, then turned heads again as she headed to the after parties in a look inspired by bondage.

Photos

The Best Met Gala Looks Ever

And with fashion's biggest night just around the corner, chances are Kim's look isn't final just yet.

"We had gone through sketch after sketch, perfecting it. They took my measurements, but inside I was freaking out a little bit. Was it going to fit? I had lost six or seven pounds in the last two weeks, doing a cleanse, and so I really wanted to make sure that it fit me," Kim recalled to Vanity Fair about her 2018 fitting that happened just one day before the event. "So I was freaking out a little bit, and then it just fit me like a glove—like, it was perfection. It was so good."

With suspense building, check out our gallery below to see all of the rest of Kim's iconic Met Gala looks.

ESC: Kim Kardashian, 2018 Met Gala

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

2018: Versace

The mogul dazzled in this gold look, while nailing the year's "Heavenly Bodies" theme. 

Kim Kardashian, Met Gala After Party 2018

BACKGRID

2018 Afterparty: Versace

Inspired by the theme, the E! star stepped out in this bondage look as she headed to an afterparty in New York City.

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

2017: Vivienne Westwood

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star arrived to the Met Gala sans her hubby in a minimal white gown just a few months after her robbery in Paris.  

ESC: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals, Couples

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

2016: Balmain (With Kanye West)

"I thought Balmain was the perfect choice for me and Kanye, especially," Kim says. "I think Kanye's look is a little bit more downplayed with the denim mixed with all the Balmain bling."

Kim Kardashian, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

2016: Balmain

"I wanted a silver theme," Kim says. "I kind of thought everyone was going to go with that, but I still really wanted to do it...I just wanted to go for it and be a bling-y, sexy robot." The gala's theme was "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology."

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Met Gala 2015

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2015: Roberto Cavalli (With Kanye West)

"The beading is just SO beautiful," Kim says.

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Met Gala 2015

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

2015: Roberto Cavalli

"My custom Roberto Cavalli gown is one of my fave dresses ever," Kim says. "It was the first dress creative director Peter Dundas designed for Cavalli." The gala's theme was "China: Through The Looking Glass."

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, MET Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

2014: Lanvin (With Kanye West)

"My dress was originally made of this amazing leather with metallic detailing," Kim says, "but we decided at the last minute to redo it in blue satin."

Kim Kardashians, MET Gala

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

2014: Lanvin

"Working with Alber Elbaz for my custom gown in 2014 was such a pleasure," Kim says of her Lanvin look. The gala's theme was "Charles James: Beyond Fashion."

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, MET Gala

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

2013: Givenchy (With Kanye West)

"I thought it was so cool," Kim says of the look. "It got a lot of criticism and I didn't care because I really loved it."

Kim Kardashian

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

2013: Givenchy

In one of her most iconic looks, the star made headlines after she wore this floral printed dress with matching gloves. 

See you at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday night, Kim! 

