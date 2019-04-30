Graphic Slides & Espadrilles For the Win

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 3:00 AM
By now, you're well aware of how crazy we are for shoes. It doesn't matter what season, we're always in the market for a fresh new pair of footwear.
So with spring here and in action, it's only natural that we're on the hunt for some spring-appropriate slip-ons. But why just go for a bright color or a fun pattern when you can make even more of a statement with your look? We're talking graphic slides and espadrilles, people!
Maybe you're more of a flirty winky face type of girl or maybe you'd rather ball out with a pair of $600 Fendi sandals. We've got these and more, below!
These baby pink slides aren't sayin' anything they don't already know #justsayin'.
All you need is love (written across a pair of designer slides, that is).
Cat lovers are a special kind of people and trust us when we say these slip-ons were made for them.
We're not going to say that we're always about that lite life, but we're here for these waterproof pool slides.
If we tap our heels three times, do you think these lobster crab espadrilles will transport us to a Cape Cod vacation?
Anything done well is anything done with love is (and that includes purchasing these sweet slides).
If you're going for classy, nothing says it more than these wild bird embroidered espadrilles, you know?
Ok, now we want to be transported to the Italian coast thanks to these ciao bella slides.
There's something delightfully flirty about these winky face espadrilles.
OK, these candy-like designer slides aren't cheap at $600. But they're Fendi so we'll allow it.
No better way to make a statement than with these colorful spring shoes.
Not the trendy type? Keep it simple with these black and white logo slides, why don't ya?
Wish you could wear your Hunter rainboots all year? This season, swap 'em in for the brand's logo slides.
It's hard to argue with these stylish spring shoes.
We really do love Dolce & Gabbana. Thank god that tax refund just came through, huh?
