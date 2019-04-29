True Thompson's Reaction to It Being Monday Is Extremely Relatable

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 2:09 PM

True Thompson

True Thompson has a case of the Mondays.

It seems like everyone dreads the end of the weekend and True is no exception. On Monday, Khloe Kardashianshowed the world her 1-year-old's reaction to the beginning of the week and, boy, is it relatable. "Happy Sunnnn.... wait wait mommy messed up, it's Monday. I'm sorry Happy Monday Baby True," Khloe shares on the behalf of her little one in the caption for a montage of photos. 

In the photos, True is beaming in a pink flamingo bathing suit and sunglasses, that is, until she realizes its actually Monday. For the final photo, the toddler sports an annoyed look that basically represents every adult when their alarm clock goes off in the morning. 

Khloe's Instagram account was instantly flooded with adoring comments from friends and fans alike. Bestie Malika Haqq commented: "WORK!"

True Thompson's Cutest Photos

And the little one is truly putting in the work as her Auntie Malika suggests. This last weekend, the single mother showed off her daughter's new skill: walking on her own!

True just turned one and is hitting all the milestones expected of a baby. Before we know it, she will be talking up a storm(i). 

The 1-year-old is currently the youngest in the Kardashian family, but that title will soon be taken by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's fourth child, who is due any day now. The Kardashian-West's celebrated the imminent arrival of their son with a zen CBD-themed baby shower over the weekend. 

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

