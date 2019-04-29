John Singleton Dead at 51: Halle Berry, Jordan Peele and More Stars Mourn Director's Passing

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 1:29 PM
John Singleton has passed away at the age of 51.
The beloved Hollywood director, who received Oscar nominations for his work on Boyz n the Hood, died on Monday, April 29, after being taken off life support. Singleton had been in a coma after suffering a major stroke on April 17.
"We are sad to relay that John Singleton has died," Singleton's family confirms to E! News. "John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends. We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John's fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time."
On Monday morning, Singleton's family shared the heartbreaking news that he'd be taken off life support.
"It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off of life support today," the family's statement read. "This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John's doctors."
As news of his death emerged, Singleton's fans, friends and fellow celebrities mourned his passing on social media.
"#JohnSingleton was an innovator - he came with drive & a creative vision when people of color didn't have the same visibility we do now," Halle Berry wrote on Twitter. "He will remain a beacon of light in our community, and today we celebrate his legacy. Rest well my friend, we've lost one of the good guys."
"Rest In Power, my friend. One of the greatest to ever do it," Regina King wrote alongside a series of pictures with the director. "Thank you GOD for blessing us with this gift better known as John Singleton. Having trouble finding enough words to share just what you mean to me. Will always love you John! Your spirit will forever shine bright."
"Saddened to hear of your passing. A true Los Angeles legend," The Game wrote on Instagram. "Boyz N The Hood & Poetic Justice alone are true representation's of your iconic presence from that directors chair. You were always solid & congratulatory when we crossed paths.... I really hoped you pulled through & made sure to keep close watch contacting those I know that are close to you, wishing that you would wake up from that coma. My heart goes out to your immediate family & prayers to them as well that God keeps his arms wrapped on each of them through this trying time. LA, can't catch a break this year....... 51 years old, life is truly too short. #RestInParadise @johnsingleton."
RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything.— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019
"RIP John Singleton," Jordan Peele tweeted. "So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything."
"My prayers go out today to John Singleton and his family," Robert Townsend tweeted. "May God bless the young cinematic king who gave us images that will stay with us forever."
God Bless this guy.— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) April 29, 2019
John Singleton Damn.
Such a nice guy.Talented guy.Generous
Gave so many people there Big Breaks.
What a nice loyal guy he was.#johnsingleton
Literally gave me the opportunity of my career. Was so supportive t& was my biggest fan making Higher Learning pic.twitter.com/c2xSCXfg2C
Lil Rel Howery shared a photo of Singleton on Instagram along with the message, "Honestly being a fan I appreciate how real, cool and nice you were to me man... I like the fact you didn't mind me talking your ear off about how much I love Snowfall... You are a legend and sad we didn't get the chance to work on this movie you sent me... Really kinda shocked thanks for being such a humble legend!!!!! #JohnSingleton."
We’ll Miss You But Your Films Will Live On.
"We'll Miss You But Your Films Will Live On," Spike Lee wrote on Instagram.
Taylor Lautner posted a photo with Singleton on Instagram along with the message, "This one really hurts. Every day, every person is a gift from God. Love you John."
You made a girl want to be in film. Thank you so much for your work John Singleton. Rest in peace and power. #RIPJohnSingleton— Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) April 29, 2019
Nick Cannon also posted a photo with Singleton on Instagram along with the caption, "Damn, this was just the other week ago... I hate doing these post and social media tributes because deep in my heart I don't feel like they are truly sincere or can even measure up to who we are as people. Is this really for John or just for the likes??? Do we value the attention or the Spirit??? I'm still confused by it all. But brotha this was our last conversation and though I sensed something was up, you took the time to come out and support me and whispered some power wisdom and words of encouragement in my ear. Meant so much to me, knowing that one of the greats had my back! I was humbled then and even more humbled now, that you just took the time. A true Jegna , Visionary, King that wasn't too self-absorbed to pour into others. You've given so many people opportunities and fed into your community with your art and creative leadership. I salute your Eternal Spirit and your work will live on forever. Fight the good fight! Undying Spirit! #Faithful Job Well Done King! @JohnSingleton."
RIP John Singleton. I remember moderating a discussion with him at the first #ComplexCon. I’ll never forget our discussion of Rosewood, a movie that fundamentally changed the way I thought about race & justice as a kid.— deray (@deray) April 29, 2019
"I really didnt want to believe I'd to have to write something like this about John," Gabrielle Union posted on Instagram.
"I am a believer of miracles. Alas...I met John when my older sister Kelly enrolled at USC in 1986 & quickly became friends with a group of fun loving, black, creative masterminds. They called themselves the 'Black Pack' I was 13 then and in awe of how loud and proud they were. Each friend contributing a different vibe and talent. By the time I turned 18 they chaperoned (yeah right) my birthday party. When I transferred to UCLA they promised my family they would look out for me & they did. The entire time I've been in Hollywood I knew I had big brothers who had my back & that knowledge gave me wings. While they all accomplished so much, there was John breaking barrier after barrier making dreams into reality and never losing that loud and proud, by any means necessary mentality. Flash forward decades and I'd run into him in the islands or Miami and we'd laugh in awe and glee at how far we'd both come. I will forever be grateful to the Black Pack & John Singleton. You showed me exactly what we can do when we stick together. Love & Light to all his loved ones and fans. Hold onto one another, we are greater together. Rest in eternal peace."
"On behalf of my colleagues at FX, we are heartbroken about the passing of our friend and partner, John Singleton," FX Networks and FX Productions chairman John Landgraf said in a statement Monday. "For almost three decades, John was one of the most important filmmakers in this business, dating back to his masterwork, Boyz n the Hood. Over the course of his illustrious career, John remained steadfast in telling stories that illuminate the daily challenges faced by African Americans, particularly those living in the inner city."
"We are honored and fortunate to have worked with John on The People v. O.J. Simpson and the drama series Snowfall, which he co-created and on which he is an executive producer and director," the statement continued. "I know that the cast and crew loved John as much as we did, and that they are heartbroken over this news. Today we lost an incredibly talented artist, leader, activist, partner and friend — far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time."
There aren’t many of us out here doing this. It’s a small tribe in the grand scheme of things. He was a giant among us. Kind. Committed. And immensely talented. His films broke ground. His films mattered. He will be missed. And long remembered. Thank you, John. #RunIntoHisArms
Ice Cube released a statement obtained by E! News where he thanked the director for his support over the course of their decades-long friendship.
"Thank you John for being my friend, brother and mentor for 30 years. For believing in me when I was unsure of myself," he wrote in the statement. "For believing in me when I was unsure of myself. Your passion for telling our stories from our point of view was more then an obsession, it was your mission in life. Your love for the black experience was contagious and I would never be the man I am without knowing you."
He added, "On April 29, 1992 you were on TV warning the world what was to come. I'm sad today, cause on this April 29th who will warn the world what's to come. I love you and I miss you already brother."
Our thoughts are with Singleton's loved ones during this difficult time.
