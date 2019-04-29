Is Woodstock 50 the Next Fyre Festival? All the Clues That Have Music Fans Talking

Peace, love and no music?

That's the question pop culture fans may be asking themselves today after reports surfaced claiming the Woodstock 50 festival has been canceled.

Earlier this morning, a spokesperson for the festival's financial partner said the three-day festival was over.

"It's a dream for agencies to work with iconic brands and to be associated with meaningful movements. We have a strong history of producing experiences that bring people together around common interests and causes which is why we chose to be a part of the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival. But despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don't believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees," Dentsu Aegis Network's Amplifi Live said in a statement to USA Today. "As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network's Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival. As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved."