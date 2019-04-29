Andy Cohen Is Forced to Physically Separate Jax and James in Dramatic Vanderpump Rules Reunion Trailer

Did you think Vanderpump Rules used up all the drama during the main season? Think again, because the exclusive first look at the Pump Rules season seven reunion is here and the drama is at an all-time high.

"This is going too far," Lisa Vanderpump shouts in the trailer for the three-part reunion.

In the exclusive sneak peek below, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have words (well, screams) with Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder chugs white wine, James Kennedy is in tears and host Andy Cohen must run interference between Jax and James—they almost come to blows!