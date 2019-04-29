Larry King Suffers Heart Attack, Goes Into Cardiac Arrest: Reports

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 11:54 AM

Larry King

Mark Von Holden/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Larry King is on the mend after suffering a heart attack last week, multiple outlets report.

Last Thursday, the legendary TV host was getting ready to go to the hospital for an angiogram when he went into cardiac arrest. According to TMZ, King was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he underwent an angioplasty. Following the procedure, King was taken to the cardiac intensive care unit for recovery.

The 85-year-old star, who suffered a heart attack in 1987, is expected to be released on Monday.

TMZ also reports that King has been having breathing problems for the past several months, which is why he was scheduled to check himself into the hospital for an angiogram last week.

Larry King Had (and Beat) Lung Cancer and Kept It All a Secret

Back in Sept. 2017, the Larry King Now host revealed to the world that he beat lung cancer, after keeping the diagnosis private.

"I go for my checkup and they say, 'Let's do a chest X-ray, and the doctor said to me, 'Something looks funny,'" King recalled in an interview with Us Weekly. "They said the spot looked pretty small. ... I then did a CAT scan then a PET scan and then he said to me, 'You have lung cancer, but it looks very small, in the beginning stages.'"

King underwent surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in July 2017.

Larry King

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

He went on to tell the magazine, "The doctor said to me, 'It was malignant but you were in the first stage. If it had stayed and we didn't find it, you would have had trouble in two or three years, but we got it and you were lucky."

"They showed me my latest chest X-ray, which is all clear," King said. "It was fun to see where that spot was and there is no spot now. They took off 20 percent of the lung."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

