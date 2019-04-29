Here's What Happened When Demi Lovato Joined Ex Wilmer Valderrama's Instagram Live

Well look who decided to join this conversation.

Over the weekend, Wilmer Valderrama surprised his social media followers by going live on Instagram. But while chatting with his fans, the actor was joined by his ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato.

"You look awesome, girl!" he shared during the brief conversation that circulated online. Demi replied, "Thank you! So do you!"

During the conversation, the pair broke out into a quick rendition of Baha Men's hit song "Who Let the Dogs Out" before Wilmer expressed hopes of seeing Demi again soon.

"I'm done with work on Wednesday so holla at your boy," the NCIS star shared. "See you, angel. Love you!"