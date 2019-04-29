Watch Jennifer Lopez's Twins Put Mom in the Hot Seat During "Ask Me Anything"

Jennifer Lopez is answering the questions you—and her kids—want answered!

In a new video posted on her YouTube channel, the music superstar sat down with her twins Emme and Max for a series of questions.

If the actress and singer thought the askjs were going to be easy, she better think again!

Emme was quick to ask the question no mom wants to hear: Do you have a favorite child?

"I don't have a favorite. I don't believe in favorites. I love you," Jennifer explained. "I could never think of one of you more than the other. I don't understand that. I love you both so much."