Halima Aden Makes History as First Model to Wear a Hijab and Burkini for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue

Halima Aden is making a serious splash in the pages of this year's issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The 21-year-old former Miss Minnesota USA semi-finalist is making her mark on the highly anticipated annual issue this year as she will be the first model to wear a hijab and burkini for the shoot, Sports Illustrated revealed on Monday.

In images taken by American photographer Yu Tsai, Aden stuns in the water on Watamu Beach and against a backdrop of cliffs as she dons two custom-made burkinis, a black one by No Ka'Oi and a multicolored one by Cynthia Rowley.

In addition to her significant ensembles, Aden also posed in a special place—Kenya—where she was born into a refugee camp and lived until she was 7 years old. "I keep thinking [back] to six-year-old me who, in this same country, was in a refugee camp," she told Sports Illustrated. "So to grow up to live the American dream [and] to come back to Kenya and shoot for SI in the most beautiful parts of Kenya—I don't think that's a story that anybody could make up."