See David Beckham's Sweetest Family Moments & Prepare for Serious Life Envy

Get ready to be shocked, because soccer hunk David Beckham is officially 44 years old!

We are aware that actors and athletes and models age just like the rest of us, but it's pretty hard to wrap our heads around the fact that Beckham is in his mid-40s.

The good news is that the former soccer star and current dreamboat is aging well...like, really, really well.

The London native caught our eye back in the '90s (thank goodness) when he was the athlete to watch in the U.K. and one half of Britain's hottest power couple with his now-wife Victoria Beckham, who at the time was Posh Spice.

Throughout his career the birthday boy has made a name for himself in the soccer world thanks to a killer career in England and the U.S. and that was really just the beginning. Now, he is a model, spokesperson, philanthropist, actor, soccer club owner, and so much more.