The Sweet (and Significant) Story Behind Taylor Swift's New Cat

Taylor Swift introduced her fans to a very special four-legged friend last week.

The 10-time Grammy winner dropped her music video for her new single "ME!" on Friday and gave Swifties a glimpse of her new cat Benjamin Button.

In the music video, there's a scene where Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie tries to win her back after a fight. After striking out with flowers and a ring, he finally captures her heart with the precious pet. Swift later confirmed she adopted the cute kitty in an Instagram post.

While Swift didn't plan on adding to her feline family—she's already the proud parent to cats Olivia and Meredith—everything changed when she met the cat on the set and fell in love.

It looks like the scene between the two was actually quite significant, too.

"I wanted there to be this scene where, symbolically, like, I wanted it to be kind of the symbolism of, like, if you are into someone, don't just do what you think people like," she told The Hit Network's Carrie and Tommy on Sunday. "Don't do just what you've heard. Don't give a girl what you think she would like because you think girls like these things. Like, get to know somebody and that will be more interesting—if you actually know someone for who they are and what they actually think is cool."