Chris Hemsworth Shares Childhood Memory While Reflecting on Avengers Handprint Ceremony

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Apr. 28, 2019 3:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chris Hemsworth

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Chris Hemsworth is sharing a poignant link between his childhood in Australia and his accomplishments as a Hollywood actor.

On Sunday, the Thor star posted a series of photos on Instagram from his handprint ceremony that occurred on Wednesday outside the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. The Avengers: Endgame actors, including Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo gathered outside of the famous theater to quite literally cement their legacy with the storied Marvel franchise.

The historic moment reminded Hemsworth of something that he did when he was a young boy.

"I remember many years ago carving my name into wet concrete on the sidewalk outside my grandmas place," he captioned the pictures. "Little did I know that years on those skills would come in handy!"

Practice makes perfect.

Photos

Chris Hemsworth's Best Roles

He concluded his caption by talking a bit about the moment itself and the people he stood beside.

Hemsworth wrote, "Honoured to share this moment with my Avenging mates on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame."

There was a tiny bit of speculation that the 35-year-old misspelled his name underneath his handprints and fans were extremely concerned about it. To be fair, the actors really had to be mindful of how big they wrote their names so all letters could fit. Robert Downey Jr. opted for just his initials underneath his hand.

Avengers: Endgame came out in theaters on Friday and has already completely smashed box office records. According to Variety, the film grossed $350 billion in North America and $1.2 billion worldwide. Endgame beat its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War's records by over $100 million.

Endgame marks the end of an era, which has left many fans emotional and nostalgic. According to the New York Daily News, one woman got so upset during the movie that she began hyperventilating because she was crying so hard. She will reportedly be just fine.

Maybe Hemsworth really wasn't exaggerating when he said, "This movie's gonna blow ya socks off."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Chris Hemsworth , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Luyendyk, Baby Shower

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Pregnant Wife Lauren Gets an Ultrasound at Their Baby Shower

Kelly Clarkson, Seth Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock, Savannah Blackstock, River Rose Blackstock, Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson Brings All 4 Kids to UglyDolls Premiere and River Is Ready for Her Close-Up

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's Videos of True Thompson Walking Will Melt Your Heart

Pharrell Williams, Diddy, Something In the Water Festival 2019

Pharrell Williams Brings Out Jay-Z, Diddy and More of the Biggest Rappers at Something in the Water

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Stagecoach 2019

Tom Hanks and Sons Support Rita Wilson at Her Stagecoach Festival Debut

Jessie James Decker, Stagecoach 2019

See the Best Celebrity Style Moments From Stagecoach 2019

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Dior Dress, Morocco, Royal Baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Planning Africa Tour With Royal Baby: Report

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.