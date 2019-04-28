Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Pregnant Wife Lauren Gets an Ultrasound at Their Baby Shower

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 28, 2019 3:04 PM
It's another Bachelor baby shower, and this one put the spotlight directly on the baby.
Season 22 star Arie Luyendyk and wife and former contestant Lauren Luyendyk, formerly known as Lauren Burnham, celebrated the upcoming arrival of their first child, a baby girl, at a baby shower on Saturday.
At the event, Lauren, who is due to give birth in a little more than a month, showcased her baby bump in a white dress and had an ultrasound performed and screened in front of the guests—as did two of her pregnant friends—hairstylist and makeup artist Sarah Stidham and Kayla Evangelista.
The party included a waffle bar and fresh fruit, and a cake with rainbow sprinkles. Guests played typical baby shower games, such as a competition among the male guests to chug milk out of a bottle. Arie and Lauren also played a game where they had to answer questions such as "Who will be better at singing lullabies?"
See photos from Arie and Lauren's baby shower:
Instagram / Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Arie kisses his pregnant wife.
Instagram / Lauren Luyendyk
Arie and Lauren open their baby gifts.
Instagram / Bella Weems-Lambert
Prepare to meet Baby Luyendyk.
Article continues below
Instagram / Lauren Luyendyk
Arie and Lauren's baby is seen via a sonogram.
Instagram / Bella Weems-Lambert
And now for a 3-D ultrasound...
Instagram / Lauren Luyendyk
So much pink!
Article continues below
Instagram / Kayla Evangelista
Lauren and pregnant friends Sarah Stidham and Kayla Evangelista show off their baby bumps.
Instagram / Lauren Luyendyk
The two get cozy.
Instagram / Sarah Stidham
Lauren and pregnant friends Sarah Stidham and Kayla Evangelista pose for a pic.
Article continues below
Instagram / Bella Weems-Lambert
The guests of honor play a parenting guessing game.
Instagram / Lauren Luyendyk
Arie cheats at another game...
The two got engaged in 2018 after reconnecting following the finale of The Bachelor—which saw her finish as the runner-up, and his subsequent breakup with the winner, Becca Kufrin. In November, Luyendyk and Burnham shocked fans when they announced they were expecting their first child. They revealed in January they are having a girl. The following week, the two got married.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?